Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's Inpex posts 61% jump in Q1 net profit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's Inpex posts 61% jump in Q1 net profit

Japan's Inpex posts 61% jump in Q1 net profit

FILE PHOTO: A view of a storage facility for Inpex's offshore Ichthys project in an industrial park in Darwin, Australia, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Tom Westbrook/File Photo

10 May 2023 02:15PM (Updated: 10 May 2023 02:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japan's Inpex posted a 61 per cent surge in first-quarter net profit to 151.5 billion yen ($1.12 billion) as higher oil and gas sales coupled with a weaker yen boosted financials, it said on Wednesday, falling slightly short of the market expectations.

Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv forecasted Inpex's first quarter net profit would be 152.7 billion yen. The company, Japan's largest oil and gas exploration and production company, sees its full-year net profit at 300 billion yen, down 35 per cent year-on-year.

Inpex expects its annual net profit to go down as it expects the average Brent crude oil price to be $80 per barrel in 2023. That is down from an average last year of $94.57 per barrel, according to Refinitiv data.

Still, Wednesday's profit forecast represents an upgrade from the 270 billion yen profit guidance from the company in February. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv forecast Inpex full-year net profit at 449.7 billion yen.

Inpex plans to pay 64 yen per share in annual dividends on this year's results, up from 62 yen per share set for its 2022 performance. Its shares closed 0.75 per cent down on Wednesday.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.