Business

Japan's ispace says altitude miscalculation caused moon landing failure
FILE PHOTO: A model of the lander in HAKUTO-R lunar exploration program by "ispace" is pictured at a venue to monitor its landing on the Moon, in Tokyo, Japan, April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
FILE PHOTO: Employees of "ispace" bow their heads after the company announced they lost signal from the lander in HAKUTO-R lunar exploration program on the Moon at a venue to watch its landing in Tokyo, Japan, April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
FILE PHOTO: Employees of "ispace" react after the company announced they lost signal from the lander in HAKUTO-R lunar exploration program on the Moon at a venue to watch its landing in Tokyo, Japan, April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
26 May 2023 02:43PM (Updated: 26 May 2023 02:57PM)
TOKYO : Japanese startup ispace inc said on Friday the cause of its failed Hakuto-R moon landing mission last month was the miscalculation of its altitude, which led to the spacecraft's running out of fuel.

Tokyo-based ispace late last month lost connection with the Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander after the spacecraft attempted what would have been the world's first commercial soft-landing on the moon's surface.

The company said in a statement improvements would be made towards its second and third missions, planned in 2024 and 2025.

Source: Reuters

