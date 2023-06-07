Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's Isuzu to relocate factory from Thailand to Indonesia - Indonesia govt
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's Isuzu to relocate factory from Thailand to Indonesia - Indonesia govt

Japan's Isuzu to relocate factory from Thailand to Indonesia - Indonesia govt

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Isuzu is seen during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

07 Jun 2023 07:22PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : Japanese truck maker Isuzu Motors plans to relocate a factory from Thailand to Indonesia and could start production as early as next year, Indonesia's industry minister said on Wednesday.

Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita met with Isuzu's executives in Tokyo on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.

Isuzu in Thailand did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

"We appreciate Isuzu's decision...we will provide incentives and will support the relocation process," the minister said in the statement.

Isuzu already has a factory in Karawang, Indonesia.

Indonesia currently produces automobiles for several Japanese brands including Honda, Mitsubishi and Suzuki. It is also seeking to position itself as a centre for electric vehicle battery production, capitalising on its abundant raw materials.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.