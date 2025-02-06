Logo
Japan's Itochu 9-mth net up 11%, firm weighs investing in Seven & i
Japan's Itochu 9-mth net up 11%, firm weighs investing in Seven & i

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Itochu Corp is seen outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File photo

06 Feb 2025 06:12PM
TOKYO : Japanese trading house Itochu posted on Thursday an increase of 11 per cent in nine-month net profit to December of 676.5 billion yen ($4.44 billion) from the corresponding period a year earlier.

The company kept unchanged its full-year profit forecast of 880 billion yen for the fiscal year ending in March.

Itochu is considering whether to invest in Seven & i Holdings, but no decision has yet been made, Chief Financial Officer Tsuyoshi Hachimura told a press conference.

"We have built a track record of firmly implementing investment criteria and only investing in projects that contribute to future growth," Hachimura said.

There was nothing special about the investment in Seven & i, he added, saying Itochu would only invest if stakeholders were satisfied.

Seven & i, the operator of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, is trying to fend off a $47-billion buyout offer from Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard (ACT).

After ACT's bid, the Seven & i group's founding family started talks to take the company private for an estimated $58 billion, in what would be the largest management buyout in Japanese history.

Some media have said the family sought cooperation from Itochu, which was considering an investment of 1 trillion yen in the company.

Hachimura suggested there are no funding issues, saying it has improved shareholders' equity over the past years and its credit rating has gone up.

($1=152.2100 yen)

Source: Reuters
