Japan's Itochu adopts new dividend policy of annual minimums
Business

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Itochu Corp is seen outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

05 Nov 2021 01:34PM (Updated: 05 Nov 2021 01:30PM)
TOKYO : Japanese trading house Itochu Corp unveiled a new dividend policy on Friday, promising a minimum annual payment of 110 yen a share in the current financial year to March 2022, with 120 yen in the following fiscal and 130 yen the next.

Net profit in the period from April to September nearly doubled to 500.6 billion yen (US$4.4 billion) from a year earlier and the company lifted its full-year outlook by 36per cent, to a record 750 billion yen.

(US$1=113.6500 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

