Business

Japan's Itochu annual profit drops but bumps up dividends
Japan's Itochu annual profit drops but bumps up dividends

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Itochu Corp is seen outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

09 May 2023 01:41PM (Updated: 09 May 2023 02:38PM)
TOKYO :Japanese trading house Itochu Corp posted a small drop in annual profit on a weak performance from its food business, but lifted its dividend and said it expects to boost it again this financial year.

Net profit fell 2.4 per cent for the year ended in March to 800.5 billion yen ($6 billion), in line with expectations.

For the current financial year, Itochu predicted profit will decline 2.6 per cent to 780 billion yen, adding that the forecast included a "loss buffer" of 50 billion yen. That compares with a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 766 billion yen.

It lifted its annual dividend to 140 yen from 110 yen and expects to hike that to 160 yen this financial year.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

Source: Reuters

