Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's Itochu, partners to invest $2 billion in US, Canada renewables via a fund
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's Itochu, partners to invest $2 billion in US, Canada renewables via a fund

Japan's Itochu, partners to invest $2 billion in US, Canada renewables via a fund

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Itochu Corp is seen outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

24 Jul 2023 12:09PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's trading house Itochu Corp plans to invest around $2 billion in renewable power generation assets in the United States and Canada together with partners via a special fund, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Japanese companies are expanding in renewable assets abroad, trying to both gain on the rapidly growing business area and secure technologies essential for building a carbon-neutral economy at home.

Last week, JERA, Japan's top liquefied natural gas buyer, announced $300 million in investments in green technology-focused start-ups through a newly created in-house unit, as part of the country's efforts to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Itochu said on Monday that it would work together with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank to provide institutional investors, mainly in Japan, opportunities to invest in renewable energy in the United States and Canada.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.