Japan's JAFCO weighs takeover defence against activist

TOKYO : JAFCO Group Co Ltd said on Monday it may introduce a "poison pill" takeover defence after a group of shareholders backed by a prominent activist investor "hinted" they could buy a majority stake in the major Japanese venture capital firm.

An investor group led by Yoshiaki Murakami told JAFCO in meetings early this month that they had amassed nearly 15 per cent of its shares and suggested that there is a possibility of increasing their stake to 51 per cent, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

The Murakami group also requested that JAFCO buy back shares worth about 50 billion yen ($374.76 million), or a third of its market value, the filing said.

A representative for the group's main fund, which is called City Index Eleventh, declined to comment when contacted by Reuters and asked about possibly raising its stake to 51 per cent.

Given the threat of a takeover, JAFCO's board on Monday decided to introduce countermeasures, including an option to issue stock warrants to existing shareholders which would dilute the stake held by the Murakami-related parties, when required conditions are met.

A poison pill that targets a specific bidder - called an emergency poison pill in Japan - was first successfully employed in 2020 by Toshiba Machine, renamed Shibaura Machine, in its fight against Murakami.

($1 = 133.4200 yen)