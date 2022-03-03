Japan's JAL, ANA cancel or reroute Europe flights due to Ukraine crisis

TOKYO: Japan Airlines Co Ltd and ANA Holdings Inc cancelled all flights to and from Europe on Thursday (Mar 3) and cancelled or rerouted flights on Friday as well, citing safety concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

ANA also started to cancel some flights due to run on Saturday.

The airlines, which normally use Russian airspace for their Europe flights, join a growing number of carriers that have cancelled or rerouted flights between Europe and north Asia in the wake of the crisis.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation, but given the present situation in Ukraine and the different risks, we have decided to cancel flights," a JAL spokesperson told Reuters.

ANA Cargo's website said the suspension of flights was due to the "high possibility of its operations not being able to overfly Russia due to the current Ukraine situation".

Airlines from the European Union and Canada have been banned from Russian airspace in response to their curbs on Russian airlines, but Japan has not made a similar announcement to date.

ANA and JAL operate about 60 flights per week through Russian airspace between Tokyo and London, Paris, Frankfurt, and Helsinki, according to a spokesperson for flight tracking website FlightRadar24.