Japan's January copper cable sales rise 0.5per cent y/y

Japan's copper cable sales, domestic and exports, rose 0.5per cent in January to 50,800 tonnes year-on-year, the Japan Electric Wire and Cable Makers' Association said.

Below is the monthly copper wire and cable data (in tonnes):

Jan(Estimat Jan Dec Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun

e) Yr-Yrper cent Yr-Yrper cent

SHIPMENTS 50,800 0.5 53,810 -0.7 57,808 55,309 51,489 45,700 54,902 52,981

TELECOMMS 700 -18.6 723 -2.7 812 776 810 730 756 750

ELEC POWER 3,700 -8.3 3,456 1.8 4,339 4,899 4,125 3,363 3,896 4,237

ELECTRICAL 10,800 -2.5 11,368 -3.0 11,893 11,470 11,605 9,604 12,936 12,319

AUTOMOBILES 6,200 -14.8 7,805 -0.1 8,189 6,112 5,524 5,690 8,048 7,744

CONSTRUCTION 24,000 3.5 26,144 -0.3 27,374 27,353 24,765 22,070 24,495 23,377

OTHERS 4,300 39.6 3,407 3.7 4,040 3,755 3,647 3,449 3,479 3,490

EXPORTS 1,100 6.6 907 -11.6 1,161 944 1,013 794 1,292 1,064

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue)