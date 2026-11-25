TOKYO, Nov 25 : Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) said on Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with QatarEnergy to strengthen their strategic partnership, focusing on energy security, resilient supply chains and expanded business and investment cooperation.

• The agreement was signed on Tuesday during a visit to Japan by QatarEnergy CEO and Qatari Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi, JBIC said in a statement

• The MOU aims to strengthen cooperation across a broad range of energy-related areas to bolster energy security in the Middle East and Asia and secure stable, sustainable energy supplies to Japan, JBIC said

• It also seeks to create and expand opportunities for cooperation between QatarEnergy, wholly owned by the Qatari government, and Japanese companies

• Qatar, a major global liquefied natural gas supplier, has long supplied LNG to Japan, playing an important role in the country's energy security. It is also a major supplier of naphtha and helium, key resources for Japanese manufacturing, semiconductor and medical industries

• The agreement follows Japan's launch in April of the Partnership on Wide Energy and Resources Resilience Asia (POWERR Asia) to strengthen energy and critical-resource supply chains across Asia. JBIC is also expanding support under its Japan Strategic Investment Facility for energy and resource security and supply-chain resilience

• JBIC will continue strengthening strategic ties with the Qatari government and QatarEnergy and use a range of financing tools and risk-taking capabilities to support Japanese companies' overseas business opportunities and Japan's energy security