Japan's JERA to buy 25.7% stake in Freeport LNG for US$2.5 billion
General view shows JERA's Hekinan thermal power station in Hekinan, central Japan October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi

15 Nov 2021 12:29PM (Updated: 15 Nov 2021 02:16PM)
TOKYO: Japan's JERA, the world's biggest individual buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), said on Monday (Nov 15) it will by a 25.7 per cent stake in Freeport LNG Development (FLNG) for about US$2.5 billion.

FLNG operates the Freeport LNG project in Texas, which has three liquefaction units, known as trains, and is planning to start up another in around 2026.

JERA, which already has a share of Train 1 of Freeport LNG, said in a statement it "will also work with FLNG to advance new LNG projects including production capacity expansion and the development of Train 4".

Source: Reuters

