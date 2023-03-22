Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's JERA to buy Belgium's top offshore wind company for $1.7 billion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's JERA to buy Belgium's top offshore wind company for $1.7 billion

Japan's JERA to buy Belgium's top offshore wind company for $1.7 billion

FILE PHOTO: Japan's biggest power generator JERA prepares for restart of some aged units while building new units at its Anegasaki gas-fired power station in Chiba, near Tokyo, Japan June 22, 2022. REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi

22 Mar 2023 04:42PM (Updated: 22 Mar 2023 04:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's JERA, the country's top utility, has agreed to buy Belgium-based Parkwind offshore wind energy producer for 1.55 billion euros ($1.7 billion), as JERA expands in renewable power to meet decarbonisation goals.

JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings and Chubu Electric, adds Parkwind's four offshore wind farms in Belgium to JERA's offshore wind investments located in Taiwan and the United Kingdom.

Virya Energy, which agreed to sell Parkwind to JERA, would study a possibility to buy a minority stake in Parkwind's Belgian wind farms, JERA said in a statement on Wednesday. The deal is to be closed later this year, pending approvals.

Parkwind currently runs 201 turbines off the coast of Belgium with 771 megawatt capacity able to supply 800,000 households and has another 1.1 gigawatt in development worldwide, including in Germany and Ireland.

JERA decided to sell its 44 per cent stake in the Formosa 3 project off the central-western coast of Taiwan while keeping its exposure to the Formosa 1 and 2 projects, it told Reuters this month, and the buyer is yet to be named.

($1 = 0.9290 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.