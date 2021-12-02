Logo
Japan's JERA buys 300 MW onshore wind farm project in U.S
Japan's JERA buys 300 MW onshore wind farm project in U.S

FILE PHOTO: The logo of JERA Co., Inc., the world's biggest LNG buyer, is displayed at the company office in Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

02 Dec 2021 05:04PM (Updated: 02 Dec 2021 04:59PM)
TOKYO : Japan's biggest power generator JERA Co Inc said on Thursday it had bought a 100per cent stake in the 300 megawatts (MW) El Sauz onshore wind power project in Texas in the United States from a unit of Apex Clean Energy for an undisclosed sum.

The deal is part of JERA's effort to expand its global renewable energy capacity to 5 gigawatts (GW) by March 2026 and is the company's first U.S. renewable project.

The construction of the wind farm in Willacy County in Texas will begin in early 2022 with operation scheduled to start in the last quarter of the year, JERA said in a statement.

Including the new U.S. project, the Japanese company has 1.75 GW of renewables assets.

JERA, a thermal power and fuel joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings and Chubu Electric Power, aims to increase its renewables assets in the United States to 2 GW by taking an advantage of the government's support for the development of renewable energy.

"The U.S. renewable energy projects currently under our consideration amount to more than 4 GW and we want to select and develop 2 GW of promising projects of that," JERA President Satoshi Onoda told reporters last week.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Source: Reuters

