Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's JERA returns to profit in first half on lower fuel costs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's JERA returns to profit in first half on lower fuel costs

Japan's JERA returns to profit in first half on lower fuel costs

FILE PHOTO: General view shows JERA's Hekinan thermal power station in Hekinan, central Japan October 18, 2021. Picture taken October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi/File photo

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

27 Oct 2023 01:29PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2023 05:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japan's top power generator JERA returned to profit in the first half of fiscal 2023/24, helped by lower fuel procurement costs and higher electricity prices, it said on Friday.

Net profit stood at 291 billion yen ($2.2 billion) for the six months through Sept. 30, against a loss of 214 billion yen a year earlier.

"The result was also backed by stronger gains from overseas power generation and renewable energy businesses, such as Formosa 2 offshore wind power project in Taiwan," Tetsuo Yoshida, head of global investor relations, told reporters.

JERA, one of the world's biggest buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), stuck to its full-year forecast of 350 billion yen from 17.8 billion yen last year.

The resumption of LNG imports from the U.S. Freeport LNG plant will reduce its annual procurement expense by about 90 billion yen, Yoshida said. The Freeport plant was shut after a pipeline explosion in June 2022.

The lower costs will help offset weaker earnings at its trading unit JERAGM, which saw strong trading income during the energy crisis, led by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Asked about the impact of the Israel-Hamas war, Yoshida said: "We'll take a bit of time to analyse it by looking at the market and the supply-demand situation."

JERA also secured a sufficient level of LNG that will ensure a stable supply during the winter demand season, he said.

Separately, Chubu Electric Power, one of JERA's parents, posted a record net profit of 311.5 billion yen in the six months to Sept. 30 from a loss of 42.7 billion yen a year ago and raised full-year net profit forecast to record 330 billion yen from 260 billion yen projected in July.

The upgrade came due to lower procurement costs at its power retail unit, a company executive said, adding Chubu will consider new shareholder return measures later this year and whether the current discounts on electricity rates it provides for some customers should continue in the next fiscal year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.