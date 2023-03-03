Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.4% in January

TOKYO : Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.4 per cent in January, while the availability of jobs fell for the first time in nearly 2-1/2 years, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was lower than economists' median forecast of 2.5 per cent in a Reuters poll.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.35 from December's 1.36, marking the first decline since August 2020, labour ministry data showed.

