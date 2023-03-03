Logo
Business

Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.4% in January
FILE PHOTO: People walk inside a building in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

03 Mar 2023 08:16AM (Updated: 03 Mar 2023 08:16AM)
TOKYO : Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.4 per cent in January, while the availability of jobs fell for the first time in nearly 2-1/2 years, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was lower than economists' median forecast of 2.5 per cent in a Reuters poll.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.35 from December's 1.36, marking the first decline since August 2020, labour ministry data showed.

For a table on the jobless data, go to the internal affairs ministry's website:

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

Source: Reuters

