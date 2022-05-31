Logo
Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.5% in April - government
FILE PHOTO: Job seekers attend orientation sessions at company booths during a job fair held for fresh graduates in Tokyo, Japan, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

31 May 2022 07:38AM (Updated: 31 May 2022 07:41AM)
TOKYO : Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.5 per cent in April, while the availability of jobs increased, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was lower than the 2.6 per cent reported for March, which was also the median forecast for April in a Reuters poll of economists.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.23 in April, labour ministry data showed, in line with a Reuters poll forecast and rising 0.01 point from the previous month's 1.22.

For a table on the data, go to the internal affairs ministry's website: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

Source: Reuters

