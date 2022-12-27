Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.5% in Nov

TOKYO : Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.5 per cent in November, while the availability of jobs stayed at its highest level since March 2020, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate matched economists' median forecast in a Reuters poll and was down from 2.6 per cent in October.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.35, labour ministry data showed, unchanged from October.

For a table on the jobless data, go to the internal affairs ministry's website:

http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)