Business

Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.5% in Nov
Business

Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.5% in Nov

Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.5% in Nov

FILE PHOTO: Job seekers attend orientation sessions at company booths during a job fair held for fresh graduates in Tokyo, Japan, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

27 Dec 2022 07:42AM (Updated: 27 Dec 2022 07:42AM)
TOKYO : Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.5 per cent in November, while the availability of jobs stayed at its highest level since March 2020, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate matched economists' median forecast in a Reuters poll and was down from 2.6 per cent in October.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.35, labour ministry data showed, unchanged from October.

For a table on the jobless data, go to the internal affairs ministry's website:

http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

Source: Reuters

