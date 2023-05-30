Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.6% in April

TOKYO : Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.6 per cent in April from 2.8 per cent in the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was below economists' median forecast of 2.7 per cent in a Reuters poll.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.32, unchanged from March, labour ministry data showed.

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)