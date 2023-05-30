Logo
Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.6% in April
FILE PHOTO: People walk inside a building in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

30 May 2023 07:38AM
TOKYO : Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.6 per cent in April from 2.8 per cent in the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was below economists' median forecast of 2.7 per cent in a Reuters poll.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.32, unchanged from March, labour ministry data showed.

For a table on the jobless data, go to the internal affairs ministry's website:

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

Source: Reuters

