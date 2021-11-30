Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.7per cent in Oct - govt

TOKYO : Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.7per cent in October, while the availability of jobs also fell from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with the median market forecast of 2.8per cent, the internal affairs ministry figures showed.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.15, down from 1.16 in the previous month, according to the labour ministry. Economists' median prediction in a Reuters poll was 1.17.

