Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.7per cent in Oct - govt
Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.7per cent in Oct - govt

FILE PHOTO: Men walk past the Olympic Rings in the commercial district of Nihonbashi during the Olympic games amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

30 Nov 2021 07:44AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2021 07:42AM)
TOKYO : Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.7per cent in October, while the availability of jobs also fell from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with the median market forecast of 2.8per cent, the internal affairs ministry figures showed.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.15, down from 1.16 in the previous month, according to the labour ministry. Economists' median prediction in a Reuters poll was 1.17.

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

