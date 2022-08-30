Logo
Japan's jobless rate flat at 2.6% in July - govt
FILE PHOTO: People walk inside a building in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

30 Aug 2022 07:37AM (Updated: 30 Aug 2022 07:37AM)
TOKYO : Japan's jobless rate was steady at 2.6 per cent in July, while the availability of jobs grew for the seventh straight month to a more than two-year high, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with a median forecast of 2.6 per cent in a Reuters poll of economists.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.29, labour ministry data showed, above June's 1.27 and marking its highest since April 2020.

For a table on the jobless data, go to the internal affairs ministry's website: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

Source: Reuters

