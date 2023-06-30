Logo
Business

Japan's jobless rate flat at 2.6% in May
Business

Japan's jobless rate flat at 2.6% in May

Japan's jobless rate flat at 2.6% in May

Office workers are reflected in a glass railing as they cross a street during lunch hour in Tokyo June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

30 Jun 2023 07:39AM
TOKYO : Japan's jobless rate was flat at 2.6 per cent in May from the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate also matched economists' median forecast of 2.6 per cent in a Reuters poll.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio slipped to 1.31 from 1.32 in April, separate labour ministry data showed.

For a table on the jobless data, go to the internal affairs ministry's website:

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

Source: Reuters

