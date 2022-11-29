Japan's jobless rate flat at 2.6% in Oct -govt

TOKYO : Japan's jobless rate stayed unchanged at 2.6 per cent in October, while the availability of jobs improved for the tenth straight month, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with a median forecast of 2.5 per cent in a Reuters poll of economists.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.35, labour ministry data showed, higher than 1.34 in September and marking its highest since March 2020.

