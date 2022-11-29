Logo
Business

Japan's jobless rate flat at 2.6% in Oct -govt
Business

Japan's jobless rate flat at 2.6% in Oct -govt

Japan's jobless rate flat at 2.6% in Oct -govt

FILE PHOTO: People sit on a bench at a convention centre in a financial district in Tokyo, Japan, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

29 Nov 2022 07:40AM (Updated: 29 Nov 2022 07:40AM)
TOKYO : Japan's jobless rate stayed unchanged at 2.6 per cent in October, while the availability of jobs improved for the tenth straight month, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with a median forecast of 2.5 per cent in a Reuters poll of economists.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.35, labour ministry data showed, higher than 1.34 in September and marking its highest since March 2020.

For a table on the jobless data, go to the internal affairs ministry's website:

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

Source: Reuters

