Japan's jobless rate rises to 2.6% in February

TOKYO : Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.6 per cent in February, while the availability of jobs slipped from the previous month's 2.4 per cent, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was higher than a median forecast of 2.4 per cent in a Reuters poll of economists.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.34, lower than a median forecast of 1.36 in the poll, labour ministry data showed.

For a table on the jobless data, go to the internal affairs ministry's website:

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)