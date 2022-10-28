Japan's jobless rate rises to 2.6% in Sept - govt

TOKYO : Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.6 per cent in September, while the availability of jobs improved for the ninth straight month to a 2-1/2-year high, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with a median forecast of 2.5 per cent in a Reuters poll of economists.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.34, labour ministry data showed, higher than 1.32 in August and marking its highest since March 2020.

