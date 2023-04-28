Logo
Japan's jobless rate rises to 2.8% in March
Job seekers line up outside the door to wait for the opening of a job fair held for fresh graduates in Tokyo, Japan, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

28 Apr 2023 07:49AM (Updated: 28 Apr 2023 07:49AM)
TOKYO : Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.8 per cent in March from 2.6 per cent in the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was higher than economists' median forecast of 2.5 per cent in a Reuters poll.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.32 from February's 1.34, labour ministry data showed.

For a table on the jobless data, go to the internal affairs ministry's website:

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

Source: Reuters

