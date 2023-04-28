Japan's jobless rate rises to 2.8% in March

TOKYO : Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.8 per cent in March from 2.6 per cent in the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was higher than economists' median forecast of 2.5 per cent in a Reuters poll.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.32 from February's 1.34, labour ministry data showed.

