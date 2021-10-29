Logo
Japan's jobless rate unchanged at 2.8per cent in Sept - govt
Japan's jobless rate unchanged at 2.8per cent in Sept - govt

FILE PHOTO: People walk inside a building in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

29 Oct 2021 07:39AM (Updated: 29 Oct 2021 07:36AM)
TOKYO : Japan's jobless rate was unchanged at 2.8per cent in September, while the availability of jobs grew from the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate matched the median market forecast, the internal affairs ministry figures showed.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.16, up from 1.14 in the previous month, according to the labour ministry. Economists' median prediction in a Reuters poll was 1.14.

A full table can be seen on the internal affairs ministry's website: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

