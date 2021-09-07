Japan's July household spending rises less than expected

TOKYO : Japan's household spending grew less than expected in July as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases hindered consumer activity, throwing broader economic recovery prospects into doubt.

The world's third-largest economy is struggling to shake off the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the government to impose new state of emergency restrictions that now cover about 80per cent of the population.

Household spending rose 0.7per cent year-on-year in July, after a revised 4.3per cent fall in June, government data showed on Tuesday. That was weaker than a median market forecast for a 2.9per cent gain in a Reuters poll.

The modest rise was partly due to a sharp contraction in July last year, when household spending slumped 7.6per cent year-on-year as consumers delayed spending on things such as travel and overnight stays due to the health crisis.

The month-on-month figures showed a 0.9per cent contraction in July, the third straight month of decline, the internal affairs ministry data showed, dashing expectations for 1.1per cent growth.

Separate data on Tuesday showed inflation-adjusted real wages in July rose 0.7per cent from the same month a year earlier, though the gain was also because of a flattered comparison with last year's steep pandemic-driven drop.

But the data was unlikely to dispel worries that Japan's economy is at risk of slowing down in the third quarter, as explosive growth in COVID-19 cases at home and in other parts of Asia weighs on consumer and corporate activity.

Revised gross domestic product (GDP) data on Wednesday is expected https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-seen-upgrading-q2-gdp-stronger-business-spending-2021-09-03 to show the economy grew faster than initially reported in the second quarter, helped by stronger business spending.

