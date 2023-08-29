Japan's July jobless rate rises to 2.7%

TOKYO : Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.7 per cent in July from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was higher than economists' median forecast of 2.5 per cent in a Reuters poll and June's 2.5 per cent.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.29 from 1.30 in July to mark the third month of decrease, against economists' median forecast for staying flat, separate labour ministry data showed.

