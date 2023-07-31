Japan's June factory output rises 2% from a month earlier

TOKYO : Japan's factory output rose 2.0 per cent in June from the previous month, government data showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted rise compared with a median market forecast for a 2.4 per cent gain.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to fall 0.2 per cent in July and increase 1.1 per cent in August, the data also showed.

Separate data also showed Japanese retail sales rose 5.9 per cent in June from a year earlier, in line with forecasts.

Compared with the previous month, retail sales contracted 0.4 per cent in June, following a 1.4 per cent rise in May, the data showed.