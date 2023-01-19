Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's K Line, KEPCO to study liquefied CO2 shipping options
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's K Line, KEPCO to study liquefied CO2 shipping options

Japan's K Line, KEPCO to study liquefied CO2 shipping options

FILE PHOTO: The Kori No. 3 reactor of state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) is seen in Ulsan, about 410 km (255 miles) southeast of Seoul, September 3, 2013. Picture taken September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

19 Jan 2023 08:01PM (Updated: 19 Jan 2023 08:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Japanese transportation company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) and Kansai Electric Power Co (KEPCO) have agreed to study marine transportation options for liquefied CO2 emitted by KEPCO's plants, part of Japan's goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on Thursday would focus on options to ship liquefied CO2 for developing carbon dioxide capture and storage (CCS) value chain for KEPCO's thermal power plants, K Line said in a statement.

CCS technology removes CO2 emissions from the atmosphere and stores them underground, and is essential in achieving environmental targets of Japan and other developed nations.

Last year, KEPCO signed a MoU with Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K Lines to study development of a CCS value chain which would include separation, capture, transportation, injection and storage of carbon dioxide emitted from KEPCO's thermal power plants.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.