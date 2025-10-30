Japan's Kansai Elec ups FY profit forecast as electricity demand grows

TOKYO :Japan's top nuclear power operator, Kansai Electric Power Co, on Thursday revised its profit forecast for the fiscal year ending next March by 65 billion yen to 360 billion yen ($2.4 billion), as electricity demand growth is boosting sales.

Following the profit guidance revision, Kansai, in which U.S. activist investor Elliott has recently become a large minority shareholder, increased its full-year dividend forecast to 75 yen per share from the previously expected 60 yen.

Its nuclear capacity factor, which measures how much of the total available nuclear power capacity is actually utilized, was kept unchanged from the previous forecast at around 80 per cent.

For the six-month period ended in September, Kansai Electric posted net profit of 233 billion yen, roughly flat with the year-earlier period.

In contrast, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), which continues compensation payouts after its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station was destroyed by a powerful earthquake and tsunami in 2011, saw a net loss of 712.40 billion yen in the same period.

TEPCO hopes to reverse the negative profit trend with the restart of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, Hiroyuki Yamaguchi, TEPCO's representative executive vice president, told a briefing on Thursday.

There is no specific timing for a partial restart of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant as TEPCO continues public discussions with the residents of Niigata prefecture where the plant is located, a company presentation showed.

($1 = 150.7800 yen)