TOKYO : Japanese utility Kansai Electric on Wednesday posted 228.8 billion yen ($1.5 billion) in net profit for the six months ended in September, down 38 per cent from the same period a year earlier, hit by fuel price fluctuation.

The company kept its forecast for net profit for the fiscal year ending in March 2025 unchanged at 260 billion yen.

($1 = 153.1900 yen)