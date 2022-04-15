Logo
Japan's Kansai Electric shuts No 4 reactor at Ohi nuclear power plant
Kansai Electric Power's Ohi nuclear power plant in Ohi, Fukui prefecture. (Photo: Reuters/Kyodo)

15 Apr 2022 08:38AM (Updated: 15 Apr 2022 09:48AM)
TOKYO: Japan's Kansai Electric Power has shut the No 4 reactor at its Ohi nuclear power plant in western Japan for maintenance and refuelling, a spokesperson said on Friday (Apr 15).

The utility shut the 1,180 megawatt (MW) reactor on Mar 11 and plans to restart it in early July, the spokesperson said.

With the shutdown, Japan has five operating nuclear reactors with a total capacity of 5,010 MW.

Many reactors are still going through a relicensing process under safety standards imposed after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

Nine regional power utilities and a wholesaler, Japan Atomic Power Co (Japco), now have 33 reactors available for commercial use, with combined generating capacity of 33,083 MW.

The companies had 54 reactors operating before the Fukushima disaster.

The table below shows the status of Japan's nuclear power plants.

The regional utilities are: Chubu Electric Power, Chugoku Electric Power, Hokkaido Electric Power, Hokuriku Electric Power, Kansai Electric Power, Kyushu Electric Power, Shikoku Electric Power, Tohoku Electric Power and Tokyo Electric Power. They are referred to in the table by their regional name.

Source: Reuters/aj

