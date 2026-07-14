Japan's Katayama says may consider pension asset allocation tweak if environment changes

TOKYO, July 14 : Japan may consider adjusting its state pension fund's asset allocation if the environment surrounding asset management changes sharply, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Tuesday.

"The change in environment would include an enhanced appeal of Japanese assets as the government powerfully pushes through its growth strategy," Katayama told a press briefing.

Health, Labour and Welfare Minister Kenichiro Ueno told a separate press conference the ministry, which oversees the state pension funds, will examine reviewing the Government Pension Investment Fund's (GPIF) portfolio allocation if necessary.

Katayama said on Friday the government would seek ways to encourage pension funds, including GPIF, to make "substantially greater investments in Japanese financial assets," triggering a spike in the yen and bonds.