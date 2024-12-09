Logo
Japan's Kioxia prices IPO in middle of range, raising $800 million
Japan's Kioxia prices IPO in middle of range, raising $800 million

FILE PHOTO: KIOXIA gadgets can be seen at COMPUTEX Taipei, one of the world's largest computer and technology trade shows in Taipei, Taiwan, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Ann/File Photo

09 Dec 2024 02:40PM (Updated: 09 Dec 2024 02:57PM)
TOKYO :Bain Capital-backed chipmaker Kioxia's initial public offering has raised 120 billion yen ($800 million) including an overallotment after shares were priced in the middle of their marketed range, according to a securities filing on Monday.

Kioxia, a major manufacturer of memory chips, set its IPO price at 1,455 yen per share, the filing said. This values the company at 784 billion yen.

Kioxia had set a tentative price range of 1,390 to 1,520 yen per share.

Bain Capital and Toshiba will sell shares as part of the IPO and Kioxia will separately issue new shares, raising 31 billion yen, according to the filing.

($1 = 150.0500 yen)

Source: Reuters

