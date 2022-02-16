Japan's Kirin to sell shares in Chinese water business for $994 million

TOKYO : Japanese beverage maker Kirin Holdings Co Ltd on Wednesday said it will sell shares in its Chinese water business to Plateau Consumer Ltd for 115 billion yen ($994.21 million).

Kirin said it expects to post 39 billion yen profit from the share sale, but is still studying any impact on earnings for the year ending December.

The announcement comes two days after the company separately said it would withdraw from its business in Myanmar and terminate its joint venture with a military-linked partner.

($1 = 115.6700 yen)

(Editing by Christopher Cushing)