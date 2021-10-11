Logo
Japan's Kishida says tax aid to firms which raise wages a priority in wealth redistribution
FILE PHOTO: Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister, speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, October 4, 2021. Toru Hanai/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

11 Oct 2021 01:29PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2021 01:26PM)
TOKYO : Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday the government will prioritise tax reforms aimed at encouraging companies to raise wages to redistribute more wealth to households.

"It's among options to create a virtous cycle (in the economy)," Kishida told parliament, when asked by an opposition lawmaker on the idea of raising Japan's capital gains tax.

"But there are other things we should do first such as reforming the tax system to achieve wage hikes," he said, adding the government will consider offering tax incentives to companies that boost wages.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

