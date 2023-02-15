Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's Kishida says Ueda is most fit to lead BOJ
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's Kishida says Ueda is most fit to lead BOJ

Japan's Kishida says Ueda is most fit to lead BOJ

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference following the US-Japan summit in Washington, U.S., January 14, 2023. REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson

15 Feb 2023 10:03AM (Updated: 15 Feb 2023 10:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor nominee Kazuo Ueda is the best fit to lead the central bank as he is a well known economist globally and has high expertise in financial field.

The appointment of Ueda was made after taking the market impact as well economic and wage growth and price stability targets into consideration, Kishida told a parliamentary committee, adding that internal and external communication skills were also a factor in the decision.

"We expect the BOJ to continue to conduct appropriate monetary policy operations in coordination with the government, taking into account economic, price and financial conditions," Kishida said.

The government named academic Ueda as its pick to become next central bank governor Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.