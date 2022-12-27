Japan's Kyocera to invest $9.8 billion for chips over FY2023-2025 -Nikkei

TOKYO : Japan's Kyocera Corp plans to invest 1.3 trillion yen ($9.77 billion) for manufacturing facilities and development of semiconductor-related products over three years starting in the 2023/24 business year, the Nikkei daily reported on Tuesday.

To fund the expansion for parts such as ceramics for chip-making equipment, Kyocera is looking to borrow up to around 1 trillion yen, using its 15 per cent stake in KDDI Corp as collateral, the president Hideo Tanimoto told Nikkei in an interview.

($1 = 133.0900 yen)