Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's Kyocera to invest $9.8 billion for chips over FY2023-2025 -Nikkei
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's Kyocera to invest $9.8 billion for chips over FY2023-2025 -Nikkei

Japan's Kyocera to invest $9.8 billion for chips over FY2023-2025 -Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Kyocera Corp. is seen at Wireless Japan 2012, a smartphone and mobilephone technology exhibition, in Tokyo May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

27 Dec 2022 05:36PM (Updated: 27 Dec 2022 05:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's Kyocera Corp plans to invest 1.3 trillion yen ($9.77 billion) for manufacturing facilities and development of semiconductor-related products over three years starting in the 2023/24 business year, the Nikkei daily reported on Tuesday.

To fund the expansion for parts such as ceramics for chip-making equipment, Kyocera is looking to borrow up to around 1 trillion yen, using its 15 per cent stake in KDDI Corp as collateral, the president Hideo Tanimoto told Nikkei in an interview.

($1 = 133.0900 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.