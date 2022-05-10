Japan's long-term debt exceeds 1 quadrillion yen for first time: MOF

TOKYO: The Japanese government's long-term debt topped 1 quadrillion yen (US$7.67 trillion) for the first time in the fiscal year ended in March, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday, highlighting the pain of the industrial world's heaviest public debt.

Outstanding long-term debt reached 1,017.1 trillion yen, rising for the 18th year in a row.

Including Treasury bills and other borrowing, Japan's national government debt amounted to 1,241.3 trillion yen, more than twice the size of its US$5 trillion economy.

The national government debt rose by 24.8 trillion yen from a year earlier, hitting a record for the sixth straight year.

Japan aims to achieve a primary budget surplus, excluding new bond sales and debt servicing costs, by the March 2026 fiscal year-end, but that is seen as an elusive target due to the rounds of heavy spending to fund the cost of coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.