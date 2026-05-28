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Japan's major banks to use OpenAI's new model to thwart cyberattacks, Nikkei reports
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Japan's major banks to use OpenAI's new model to thwart cyberattacks, Nikkei reports

Japan's major banks to use OpenAI's new model to thwart cyberattacks, Nikkei reports

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

28 May 2026 11:28PM (Updated: 29 May 2026 12:38AM)
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May 28 : Japan's three biggest banks — MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and Mizuho Bank — are expected to gain access to OpenAI's latest model to defend against cyberattacks, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The model, available only to trusted partners, is believed to be on a par with that of rival Anthropic's Claude Mythos, the report said.

The banks and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the three banks were expected to gain access to Claude Mythos.

Around the same time, however, Japan's finance minister said the country would establish a public-private working group to address cybersecurity risks to the financial system posed by Mythos.

Source: Reuters
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