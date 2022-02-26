Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's major newspapers to buy stake in ailing printing presses maker
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's major newspapers to buy stake in ailing printing presses maker

Japan's major newspapers to buy stake in ailing printing presses maker

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho Ltd. is displayed at the company headquarters office in Tokyo, Japan October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

26 Feb 2022 08:57AM (Updated: 26 Feb 2022 08:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Six major Japanese newspaper companies said on Friday they will buy a third of Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho Ltd to salvage the country's top maker of newspaper printing presses from a prolonged fight with an unwelcome shareholder over control.

A group company of the Yomiuri Shimbun, one of the world's largest newspapers by circulation, and five others will pay a total of 2.2 billion yen ($19 million) to buy 32per cent of Tokyo Kikai from top shareholder Asia Development Capital (ADC).

The 106-year-old maker has been engaged in a closely watched battle with ADC, which owns about 40per cent of the company. It won supreme court approval last year for a "poison pill" takeover defence against the investment firm.

($1 = 115.5600 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us