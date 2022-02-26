Japan's major newspapers to buy stake in ailing printing presses maker

TOKYO : Six major Japanese newspaper companies said on Friday they will buy a third of Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho Ltd to salvage the country's top maker of newspaper printing presses from a prolonged fight with an unwelcome shareholder over control.

A group company of the Yomiuri Shimbun, one of the world's largest newspapers by circulation, and five others will pay a total of 2.2 billion yen ($19 million) to buy 32per cent of Tokyo Kikai from top shareholder Asia Development Capital (ADC).

The 106-year-old maker has been engaged in a closely watched battle with ADC, which owns about 40per cent of the company. It won supreme court approval last year for a "poison pill" takeover defence against the investment firm.

($1 = 115.5600 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Sandra Maler)