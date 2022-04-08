Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's March wholesale inflation seen at record on soaring commodity costs - Reuters poll
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's March wholesale inflation seen at record on soaring commodity costs - Reuters poll

Japan's March wholesale inflation seen at record on soaring commodity costs - Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: A shopper wearing a protective mask pushes a shopping cart at Japan's supermarket group Aeon's shopping mall as the mall reopens amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Chiba, Japan May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

08 Apr 2022 11:39AM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 11:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's wholesale prices likely stayed at a record high in March, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, in a sign surging fuel and commodity costs are sharply squeezing corporate profits and stoking broader inflationary pressures across the economy.

Separate data is also expected to show core machinery orders fell for the second straight month in February, according to the poll, cooling the outlook for capital spending.

Japan's corporate goods price index (CGPI), a gauge of prices firms charge each other, likely rose 9.3per cent in March from a year earlier, the poll of 17 economists showed.

The forecast pace is unchanged from the previous month's rate, which logged the fastest growth under comparable data dating back to 1981.

"Manufacturers are passing on higher costs to final goods prices as price pressures mount on imported raw materials and other goods...given Russia's invasion of Ukraine," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, which Moscow calls a 'special military operation', has supercharged already rising commodity and fuel prices and have kept global policymakers busy trying to contain red-hot inflationary pressures.

Core machinery orders, a leading indicator of capital expenditure, likely dipped 1.5per cent month-on-month in February, following a 2.0per cent decline in January, the poll also showed.

The forecast data outcomes underscore Japan's feeble economic recovery as rising raw material costs pinch corporate margins and may prod them to hold off on investments, analysts say.

The Bank of Japan will release the CGPI data at 8:50 a.m. on Apr. 12 (2350 GMT, Apr. 11). The machinery orders data is due out 8:50 a.m. on Apr. 13 (2350GMT, Apr. 12).

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us