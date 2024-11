TOKYO : Japanese trading house Marubeni on Friday posted a net profit of 238.1 billion yen ($1.6 billion) in the six months to end-September on lower commodity prices, down 13 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

Last year, Marubeni's net profit for the April-September period was 251.3 billion yen. Marubeni kept its forecast for net profit for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2025, unchanged at 480 billion yen.

($1 = 152.1200 yen)