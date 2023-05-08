Japan's Marubeni sees 2023/24 profit down from last year's record $4 billion

TOKYO : Japan's Marubeni Corp expects its net profit to fall 23 per cent in the current fiscal year to 420 billion yen ($3.1 billion), from a record posted in 2022/23, as lower energy prices coupled with economic slowdown take a toll.

Japan's trading house Marubeni posted a record 543 billion yen in 2022/23 fiscal year net profit on Monday, a 28 per cent increase from a year before, as oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) businesses supported financials.

Its peers, Mitsui & Co Ltd and Sojitz, also saw record profits in the 2022/23 fiscal year but warned of lower results in the current fiscal year as commodity prices are retreating from last year's peaks.

"Primary commodity prices are expected to be under downward pressure, mainly in terms of energy, due to the decline in demand caused by the economic slowdown," Marubeni said, as it expects high interest rates by the developed countries to hit global economic growth.

In the latest tightening cycle aimed at fighting inflation, the Bank of England looks set to raise interest rates to 4.5 per cent on May 11, a Reuters poll showed, following increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

Marubeni would buy back up to 2.1 per cent of its shares worth 30 billion yen and which would be then cancelled, it added. Marubeni's shares were up 0.3 per cent, as of 0545 GMT.

($1 = 134.7300 yen)