Japan's Marubeni to sell Gavilon grain business to Glencore arm for US$1.1 billion

TOKYO: Japanese trading house Marubeni will sell the grains business of its US unit Gavilon to commodities trader Glencore PLC's Viterra arm for US$1.125 billion, plus working capital, Viterra said on Wednesday (Jan 26).

Marubeni said it expected to gain a total of 300 billion to 400 billion yen (US$2.6 billion to US$3.5 billion), including loans to grains merchant Gavilon, through the deal, due to be completed after the restructuring of US operations.

Marubeni will keep Gavilon's fertiliser business and some facilities for grain export.

The deal, subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals, is expected to close by Mar 31, 2023.

In November, Reuters reported that Glencore and its Canadian pension fund partners were looking at options to expand Viterra in the Americas and Australia.

Besides its main US assets, Gavilon also has operations in Mexico, South America, Europe and Asia.

For Marubeni, the sale will mark the end of a painful journey as it booked a series of impairment losses, totalling 120 billion yen, since buying Gavilon for US$2.7 billion in 2013, due to weaker grain prices and market volatility.

"Our initial goal was to become a global grain major like Archer Daniels Midland and Cargill by expanding trade volume, but the strategy didn't work as bigger volume posed higher market risk," Akira Terakawa, senior executive vice president at Marubeni, told a news conference.

"We have struggled also as our acquisition price was too high," he said, adding that the Gavilon grain business was not easily controlled by the Japanese managers.

Large Western grain trading houses, including ADM, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus Co, which battled years of global oversupply and thin margins, have seen their fortunes turn during the COVID pandemic as governments and food companies rushed to stockpile.

Before the sale, Marubeni will reorganise its group operations, including a transfer of eight of the grain elevators held by Gavilon in the northern United States to Columbia Grain International (CGI), another US-based Marubeni unit.

Other steps include a transfer of part of the interest of a joint venture export terminal business on the US West Coast that is held by Gavilon to CGI, and a transfer of Gavilon's fertiliser business to Marubeni.

Marubeni said it had decided on the deal as it saw an opportunity with reasonable terms, reflecting Gavilon's improved outcomes amid a recovery in the grain supply industry.

Despite the sale, Marubeni is looking to further strengthen its grain business to meet demand for grain in Asia, especially Japan, while reinforcing the handling of speciality crops and developing its processing and downstream businesses, it said.