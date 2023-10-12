Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's METI targeting $22.8 billion for chip subsidies- Asahi
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's METI targeting $22.8 billion for chip subsidies- Asahi

Japan's METI targeting $22.8 billion for chip subsidies- Asahi

Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

12 Oct 2023 07:19AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's industry ministry is seeking funds totalling some 3.4 trillion yen ($22.81 billion) for subsidies for the semiconductor industry as part of economic measures to be finalised this month, the Asahi newspaper reported on Thursday.

That compares to 1.3 trillion yen last year as the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) supports chip foundry venture Rapidus and a second plant in Japan from contract chip manufacturer TSMC, Asahi reported citing unidentified government sources.

($1 = 149.0600 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.