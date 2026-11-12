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Japan's Mimura says markets shouldn't forget intervention risks as yen nears 160
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Japan's Mimura says markets shouldn't forget intervention risks as yen nears 160

Japan's Mimura says markets shouldn't forget intervention risks as yen nears 160
Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs and top currency diplomat Atsushi Mimura speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo, Japan, September 28, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan's Mimura says markets shouldn't forget intervention risks as yen nears 160
FILE PHOTO: Japanese 10,000 yen and 1,000 yen banknotes are displayed in this illustration taken October 20, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Illustration/File Photo
12 Nov 2026 09:08AM (Updated: 12 Nov 2026 10:14AM)
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TOKYO, Nov 12 : Japan's top currency diplomat Atsushi Mimura on Thursday warned market participants that it's "too early to forget" this summer's intervention as the yen again edged towards the key 160-per-dollar level.

In his first remarks on foreign exchange since late September, Mimura said he believed that recent currency moves have been excessively rapid.

"It's still too early to forget what happened this summer," he added, referring to Japan's yen-buying interventions in late July through early August, including one conducted jointly with the US.

The dollar rose to 159.94 against the Japanese yen early Thursday morning, hitting its strongest in over two months, buoyed by growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates after hot US inflation data and hawkish remarks from policymakers.

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The weak yen has been a headache for Japanese policymakers as import costs have surged. The yen-based import price index jumped 24.8 per cent in October from a year earlier, data showed on Thursday.

"The dollar is likely to continue rising against the yen, underpinned by the resilience of the U.S. economy and persistently elevated inflation driven by robust investment in AI," Mizuho Securities analysts said in a report.

"If dollar breaks above 160 and the weaker yen fuels inflation, increasing the risk of a decline in support for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government, Tokyo could carry out unilateral intervention," the report said.

Source: Reuters
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