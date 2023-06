TOKYO : Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said on Monday it would buy Mandala Multifinance, a major auto loan provider in Indonesia, for 7 trillion rupiah ($467 million) to deepen its Asian presence and tap growth in consumption in emerging markets.

MUFG's main Japanese banking unit MUFG Bank will take 70.6 per cent and a car loan unit of Bank Danamon, MUFG's local banking unit, will hold 10 per cent.

($1 = 14,990.0000 rupiah)